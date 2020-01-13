Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Chad P. Francise, 45, a native of White Castle, LA and resident of Scottsdale, AZ, died on Monday, January 6, 2020. Growing up in White Castle, LA, Chad was fun, loving, mischievous and gregarious. He was a people person with a great sense of humor who loved loud music and charmed older ladies. His friends, family and teachers adored him. Chad brought joy to the world. Industrious, Chad had a colorful career. At the age of sixteen he got a job at a video store and bought his own car, a Trans Am. He landed work at Plaquemine Bank and bought his own condo. He then moved to Godchaux's. Adventurous Chad transferred to the Phoenix area from Tempe to Chandler to Scottsdale where he made his home in Arizona and had numerous friends. Chad had a keen eye for all that glittered. He became a highly successful Realtor at the Prestigious Sothaby's Agency. With an eye for design, Chad used his talents to renovate and decorate homes to perfection. He designed jewelry and had a classy taste in fashion. He created several new products that he patented. He loved the beauty in things and lived the good life. Chad was an avid animal lover. He supported shelters and adored his dogs, Buffie, Spike and Gardo. He loved traveling where he visited Spain, Thailand, Rome and Mykonos. Chad's favorite place to eat was McDonalds. He ate there every day so much to where they always had his food ready and he would make sure to tell them to pack his fries. Life became bigger than Chad but his spirit will always be with us. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents, Randy and Debra Francise; one brother, Jeremy and wife, Faith; niece, Emily Grace Francise; grandmother, Shirley Folse, aunts and uncles, Dana Folse, Mickey (Tammy) Folse, Ernie, Perry, Gordon, John and Jamie (Katherine) Francise, his teachers, friends and special friend Chris Tobey who contributed so much to Chad's life and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren Folse, Sr. and Neesie and Rita Francise and numerous other family members. Service for Chad will be private.

