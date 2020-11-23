1/1
Chad Patrick Cicero
Chad Patrick Cicero a native of Torbert, La. and resident of Maringouin, he passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home at the age of 40. He was a loving father, husband, son and brother. Chad never met a stranger and loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He is survived by his wife, Jana Lynne Pourciau Cicero; daughters, Zoie and Stormi Cicero; stepchildren, Aubree Gonzales and Cruz Pourciau; parents, Lanny and Gay Cicero; brother, Todd Cicero; maternal grandmother, Emma Major; niece, Presley Cicero; nephew, Hudson Cicero and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfathers, Elbert Goodier and Gary Major; paternal grandparents, Gladys and Sam Cicero. Visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9 am until religious service at 11 am. Entombment will follow at St. Frances Cabrini Mausoleum.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
3508 Louisiana Hwy. 78
Livonia, LA 70755
(225) 637-2370
