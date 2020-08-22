1/1
Chadley Bennett "Chad" Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chadley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chadley Bennett Harris passed away peacefully, at his home in Watson, on July 31, 2020. Chadley was taken from this world much too soon, leaving many of us devastated. Chad loved his friends and family dearly so this loss is felt deep by many of us. Chadley loved to travel. He loved listening to, and creating music. He enjoyed writing short stories and dreamt of writing a novel one day. Chad married his best friend of almost 20 years this past May, and lived out his final months with her, happy and content. Chad's survived by his wife, Melissa Luper Harris, mother-in law Rose Allen, Furbaby Kiki Marie Harris, his father Jay Harris, stepparent Traci Harris, brother Bradley Harris, nephew Cohen Harris, BFF Sarah Kelsey Brian, along with numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chadley's memorial will be held at The Parlor at 705 St. Joseph St. in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, September 13. There will be an open door policy allowing people to come and go as they please. Please come pay your respects to Chadley from 12-6. "You are the smell before the rain; You are the blood in my veins." Taken from us far too soon, but never forgotten! We will always love and miss you dearly, Chadley Harris!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Memorial service
12:00 - 06:00 PM
The Parlor
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved