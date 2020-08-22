Chadley Bennett Harris passed away peacefully, at his home in Watson, on July 31, 2020. Chadley was taken from this world much too soon, leaving many of us devastated. Chad loved his friends and family dearly so this loss is felt deep by many of us. Chadley loved to travel. He loved listening to, and creating music. He enjoyed writing short stories and dreamt of writing a novel one day. Chad married his best friend of almost 20 years this past May, and lived out his final months with her, happy and content. Chad's survived by his wife, Melissa Luper Harris, mother-in law Rose Allen, Furbaby Kiki Marie Harris, his father Jay Harris, stepparent Traci Harris, brother Bradley Harris, nephew Cohen Harris, BFF Sarah Kelsey Brian, along with numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Chadley's memorial will be held at The Parlor at 705 St. Joseph St. in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, September 13. There will be an open door policy allowing people to come and go as they please. Please come pay your respects to Chadley from 12-6. "You are the smell before the rain; You are the blood in my veins." Taken from us far too soon, but never forgotten! We will always love and miss you dearly, Chadley Harris!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store