Chadwick Darnell Terrance was born on November 22, 1982 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Wilson Terrance, Sr. and Dolores Hebert, the youngest of seven children. On November 4, 2020 at the age of 37 at Pointe Coupee General Hospital, he departed his earthly life and returned to his heavenly home. "Chad", "Pokey", "Stud", as he was lovingly called, resided in New Roads, Louisiana with his devoted sister Brenda T. St. Cyr and his brother-in-law Eric St. Cyr. Chad was a 2001 graduate of Pointe Coupee Central High School; he was a compassionate person that loved his family with all his heart. Chad had a great love for music; especial his favorite Michael Jackson and he loved the outdoors and horses. Chadwick is survived by his sisters: Sheila T. Martin and Brenda T. St. Cyr -his devoted "Nan" as he called her; brothers: John (Jessica) Terrance, Jr., Gregory (Kathleen) Terrance, Paul (Rosalyn) Terrance and Hebert (Lakeisha) Terrance; devoted brother-in-law: Eric "Buddy Miles" St. Cyr; aunts: Louise Albert and Evelyn Hebert; uncle: Ruffin Terrance, Sr.; a very special niece, Crystal St. Cyr; special great nephews: Corian, Chanse and Chandler St. Cyr; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Chad is preceded in death by his parents Wilson Terrance, Sr. and Dolores Hebert; grandparents, several aunts and uncles, and a brother-in-law: Frank Martin, Sr.

