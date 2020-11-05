Chaenekae Marie Pierson a native of Erwinville began her journey on October 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her father Larry Hebert Sr; two brothers Larry Hebert Jr and Corey Hebert Sr; LaTosaha Jones; a loving niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous of other releatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Visitation will again be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m until religious service begins at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Rd. Erwinville. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

