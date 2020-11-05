1/1
Chaenekae Marie Pierson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chaenekae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chaenekae Marie Pierson a native of Erwinville began her journey on October 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory her father Larry Hebert Sr; two brothers Larry Hebert Jr and Corey Hebert Sr; LaTosaha Jones; a loving niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous of other releatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday November 6, 2020 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m at A. Wesley's Funeral Home Chapel, 10810 Ventress Dr. Maringouin. Visitation will again be held on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m until religious service begins at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 9090 Section Rd. Erwinville. Interment to immediately follow. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
09:00 AM
Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 5, 2020
"And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philemon 4:7


We extend our heartfelt condolences and are praying for each of you. Cherish the loving memories Chaenekae created with each of you. It will help carry you through your journey of bereavement. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
With Heartfelt Sympathy,
Ginger F. Smith & Family
Family
November 5, 2020
A. Wesley's Funeral Home and Staff extend our condolences and are keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Jackie Wesley
Funeral Director
Freddie Wesley & Family
A. Wesley Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved