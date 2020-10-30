1/
Chaise Nicole Curtis
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chaise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chaise Nicole Curtis, 37, passed away Friday October 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Prairieville. She was born March 6, 1983, to parents Marcella Curtis and Kerry "Jake" Jacobson in Baton Rouge, LA. Chaise is survived by her two sons, Jacob Curtis and Chris Rogers. Her sister, Ryann (Anthony) Weber. Her two aunts Linda and Kathy Curtis. Her cousins, Diana (Dustin) DeVille and Jeffery Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents. She loved to laugh, shop and all animals. Mostly she loved her children and Jermaine Darville; he was her devoted companion for the last ten years. Funeral services will be at Hambrick's Family Mortuary, 808 W Worthy Rd, Gonzales, LA, from 9 to 11AM, Monday, November 02. Burial to immediately follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hambrick Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hambrick Family Mortuary
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved