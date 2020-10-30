Chaise Nicole Curtis, 37, passed away Friday October 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident in Prairieville. She was born March 6, 1983, to parents Marcella Curtis and Kerry "Jake" Jacobson in Baton Rouge, LA. Chaise is survived by her two sons, Jacob Curtis and Chris Rogers. Her sister, Ryann (Anthony) Weber. Her two aunts Linda and Kathy Curtis. Her cousins, Diana (Dustin) DeVille and Jeffery Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents. She loved to laugh, shop and all animals. Mostly she loved her children and Jermaine Darville; he was her devoted companion for the last ten years. Funeral services will be at Hambrick's Family Mortuary, 808 W Worthy Rd, Gonzales, LA, from 9 to 11AM, Monday, November 02. Burial to immediately follow.

