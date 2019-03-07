Nika Williams departed this life Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St. Visitation from 8:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Raymond Plain, officiating. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Her beautiful smile, generosity, and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
|
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019