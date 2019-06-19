Changela "Nue Nue" Knox, age 26, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Saturday, June 15, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 21st. Religious service at St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church, 1705 Lookout Rd., Greensburg at 3 pm Saturday. Conducted by Rev. Lee Allen Pounds, Jr. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019