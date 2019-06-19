Changela "Nue Nue" Knox

Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
87 Paddio Johnson Lane
Greensburg, LA
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church
1705 Lookout Rd.
Greensburg, LA
Obituary
Changela "Nue Nue" Knox, age 26, a resident of Greensburg, departed this life Saturday, June 15, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane, Greensburg from 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, June 21st. Religious service at St. Helena Missionary Baptist Church, 1705 Lookout Rd., Greensburg at 3 pm Saturday. Conducted by Rev. Lee Allen Pounds, Jr. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019
