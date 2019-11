Chara Cherise Jones, 44, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. Chara was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Se is survived by her mother, Alison Brunetta Jones-Robertson and two sisters, Karetta Jones-Pratt, Ashley Jones-Williams (Joshua) and two uncles, Johnnie J. Jones Sr. (Nancy) and Patrick Jones-Harrison (Emma). She was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents Charles and Patricia Jones-Pointe and stepfather Arthur L. Robertson. Visitation will be at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will resume Saturday November 23 at 8 a.m. until the religious service at 10 a.m. at Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church, Baton Rouge. Internment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home.