Chara Cherise Jones, 44, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home. Chara was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Se is survived by her mother, Alison Brunetta Jones-Robertson and two sisters, Karetta Jones-Pratt, Ashley Jones-Williams (Joshua) and two uncles, Johnnie J. Jones Sr. (Nancy) and Patrick Jones-Harrison (Emma). She was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents Charles and Patricia Jones-Pointe and stepfather Arthur L. Robertson. Visitation will be at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, Friday, November 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will resume Saturday November 23 at 8 a.m. until the religious service at 10 a.m. at Full Gospel United Pentecostal Church, Baton Rouge. Internment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019