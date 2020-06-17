Charity Robins of Clinton, LA passed away on June 13, 2020 at the age of 82. She is survived by her four children, Cedric (Amy) Robins Sr., Sharon and Karen Robins, and Reginald Robins; one grandchild Cedric Robins Jr.; and one sister Samuella Hopkins. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse Robins; parents Samuel and Martha Kelly; step-mother Maggie Kelly Robins; three brothers Jesse "Sonny" Kelly, Ferdinand Kelly, and Francois Kelly; and two sisters Barbara "Bob" Burkhalter and Lydia Kelly. A walk-thru viewing will be held at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, LA on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10-11 am, followed by a private (invitation only) service. Interment will be at Southern Memorials Ground around 12:30 pm.

