Charlene Blank Poche, 63, a native of Gramercy, LA, and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, making others laugh, spending time with her family and her Praise Church family. She was loved by all. Charlene is survived by her beloved son, Jamie Millet; grandchildren Ashton Elisar, Landon Elisar, Kelsey Braud and husband Hudson Billingsley Sr., Alicia Braud and husband Chris Cashio, and Jaden Millet; great-grandchildren Hudson Billingsley Jr., Aubrey Edna Marie Spillman and Hazel Cashio; 3 sisters, 2 brothers and many other relatives. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents Percy Blank Sr. and Edna Millet Blank; husband Arlen Poche Sr.; daughter Chastity Millet Braud; infant twin sons; and sister Norma Blank Fayard. Services will be held at Praise Church, 36452 C Braud Rd, Prairieville, LA on Thursday July 25th, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until services begin at 11:00 AM, conducted by Pastor Sonny Wahl. Immediately following Charlene will be moved to her final resting place at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, 15710 La Highway 16, French Settlement, LA. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their gentle care of Charlene.

