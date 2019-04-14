Charlene passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at her residence. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine. She was a retired secretary from the Iberville Parish School Board with 35 years of service. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Tuesday, April 16th from 12 noon to Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph A. "Jookie" Marix, Jr.; two daughters, Jamie Noel and husband Greg, Allison Kirkland and husband Morty; five grandchildren, Nicholas and Caroline Noel, Adam, Jacob and Emily Kirkland. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lois Landry Saurage; two brothers, Charles A. and Glenn A. Saurage. Special thanks to John Barbee and staff of Comfort Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital Heart Center, 3000 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115 www.childrenshospital.org/heart
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 14, 2019