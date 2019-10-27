Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Dorman Cox. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM Community Bible Church 8354 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Community Bible Church 8354 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Trusting in God's promise, "The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord," (Romans 6:23b), our precious mom, Charlene Dorman Cox, entered Heaven on October 26, 2019. She was born Leah Charlene Dorman on June 11, 1925 in Manter, KS to Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Lee Dorman. She resided in Baton Rouge, LA from the age of eight, and graduated from Istrouma High School where she was the drum majorette. Charlene, also affectionately known as Ma Cox and Mama Charlie, is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ira LeRoy Cox; two brothers, Ivan and Dale Dorman; son Randy Cox; granddaughter Shelley Baker; and great-grandson Bryson Fontenot. She is survived by her daughters Susan Cox Fontenot, Kim Cox Baker (Steve), son Tim Cox (Jonna), nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. As a child, having received Jesus Christ as her Savior, Charlene's life focus was imparting the truth of God's Word to her children, and then to anyone and everyone who would listen! She worked with Child Evangelism Fellowship teaching Bible Clubs all over Baton Rouge, and volunteered many hours serving with various other evangelical organizations committed to sharing the gospel of Jesus. Her mission to share the grace of God led her and her husband to participate in the planting of two Bible Churches in Baton Rouge, Community Bible Church and what is now known as Grace Life Church. She became a lagniappe mom to many young women over the years, supporting them through prayer, mentoring, and encouragement. The family would like to thank Marie Mason for the wonderful care and friendship she provided our mom for the last several years. We are also extremely appreciative of our sister, Susan, for her unselfish devotion to mom in her final years. Dr. Steve Foster will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Redwood Cemetery, 5182 Hwy 412 E, Slaughter, LA. Condolences may be offered at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019

