1/1
Charlene Eberhardt Wolf
1937 - 2020
Charlene Eberhardt Wolf passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at the age of 82, at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA, following a battle with GIST cancer. Charlene was born on August 17, 1937, in Rochester, PA, and will be forever remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bill, of 62 years; son, Brad; daughters, Leigh Dayton (Jim), Heather (Matt Way), and Heidi Rowland (Ron); grandchildren, William, Whitney, Christian, Jen Jen, Laurel, Eva and Barrett; brothers, John Eberhardt (Ellen), and Ted Eberhardt (Birdie); sister, Regina King (Ron); and special cousin, Maryellen Heckman (Chuck). She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna Eberhardt. Charlene graduated from Monaca High School, Monaca, PA in 1955. While there, she was active in gymnastics and performed as a majorette. Charlene and Bill moved their family from Pennsylvania to Louisiana in 1965. She was a devout member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Baton Rouge where she served as organist for many years and gave decades of service to the church. She also worked at a local newspaper clipping service doing what she loved - reading, but her primary love was being a homemaker and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking. She was also an avid sports fan, especially of LSU Tiger football and baseball as well as the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, In memory of Charlene Wolf, 2021 Tara Blvd., B.R., LA 70806. Due to the current Coronavirus situation, a family only burial will be conducted on Nov. 21, 2020.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
