Charlene "Shane" Folse Pollet, September 23, 2020, devoted daughter of Charlie and Toon Andermann Folse, wife of Dr. Dale K Pollet, mother of Nicholle and Shannon, wife Christine, Pollet. MonMon to Madison Noel and Evelyn Ray Pollet, sister of Loretta Folse, husband James, Stein and nephews Theron, wife Lisa, and Scotty, wife Julie, Stein, friend to numerous loved cousins. She was born in her parents' loving Lutcher, LA, home. She would meet her husband of 54 years at age 13 and together in 1962 they would graduate Lutcher High School. Proudly earning her 1965 Elementary Education degree from LSU, she would begin a teaching career that we today continue to see the effects of. In 1968, she and her husband would venture to Blacksburg, Virginia. It is here she would leave a lasting impression on a Belview Elementary 7th grade class. Forty years later she would reunite with 7 of those 7th graders, now adults. That evening remains the cherry atop her educational career. Virginia would also supply her with life-long friends and provide a family away from home, the Links. "When I am sad, the sound of Grandma Link's voice cheers me up." A second move, this time to Clemson, South Carolina in 1972, would find her and her family in the welcoming Southern hospitality filled arms of lasting friendships. In 1978 she return to her familial roots in Louisiana where she would continue to teach according to each child's needs. "There is no greater high than the moment a child knows they can read" would become the driving force behind her years as a first grade teacher at Wildwood Elementary where she finished her career. She encouraged parents to be their child's educational advocate. She showed love to each child as though her own. "There will always be someone Heaven sent to 'go out on a limb' for me until I can make that journey myself." A devotion to our Blessed Mother, Mary, and a trust in God permeated her life. She encouraged all to slow down at the end of every day and single out one thing for grateful consideration. Aunt Catoon and she would pray continuously for the happiness and health of the entire family. She was grateful for family and time spent together. She would "jump for joy" with her prized granddaughters. She celebrated life and was grateful for every minute of hers and ours. In her own words: I give thanks for being awashed with happy memories of my friends Charles Griffin, Calvin Vicknair, and Mrs. Martin and memories of my family: Mame Toon, Papa Joe and Paren (Te-nom). I give thanks for the happiest memories of my life: my sister and her family, my Clemson friends, and my Virginia family, Uncle Buck & Aunt Kat, Mildred "Nola" Chapman and Allen Loviere as well as my Doris Ann and Guy Poché family who shows love so easily to my own family and include us in happy times all year long. And especially the love of Aunt Zene, Uncle Jimmy, Aunt Ella, Uncle Bill, Paren Larry and Aunt Barbara who love my Dale so much. It is indeed an Oh! Happy Day in Heaven. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rose Lynn Funeral Services from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial begin at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.

