|
|
Charlene Frances Howe Hemphill passed away October 5, 2019, after a mercifully short battle with cancer. She was born December 6, 1966 in San Francisco, CA and moved to Crowley, TX with her family at 9 years old. After graduating high school, she moved to Baton Rouge, LA and started working as a legal assistant, a career she excelled in until her death. She married the love of her life, "Bubba," as she endearingly dubbed him, in 2003. Charlene loved life, loved her friends, and never met an animal she wasn't over the moon for. She affectionately gave nicknames to her closest friends, and was the epitome of what true friendship should look like. She was fiercely loyal, always championing you and encouraging you to be the best version of yourself while simultaneously offering her wisdom and insight to strengthen you through life's valleys. She was also hilarious, inserting witty comments at just the right time to make you laugh or cheer you up. Charlene loved every holiday, and made sure her home was always decorated accordingly. She was a master hostess, thinking through each detail extensively to ensure everything went off without a hitch so her guests could enjoy themselves. She loved dining out with friends, going to the movies solely for the purpose of eating popcorn, and looked forward to vacationing with her husband each year, packing weeks in advance to make sure she'd have just the right items she'd need for both of them. Her thoughtfulness towards those she loved blessed everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Most importantly, she had a heart for Jesus, and loved talking about her faith to her friends and coworkers. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Hemphill, and numerous dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cleatus and Violet Howe, and her beloved sheltie, Maggie. Memorial services will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00pm with visitation preceding at 12:00pm. Donations can be made in her name to Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge or Focus on the Family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019