Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map

Obituary

Charlene "Chee" Hargroder Simoneaux won her courageous, 8-year battle with early-onset dementia and passed on into Glory on August 18, 2019 while surrounded by her closest family. Chee was born to Charles Rodney and Jewell Coleman Hargroder on September 9, 1954. She was born minutes after her twin sister and best friend, Darlene. Darlene and her mother, Jewell, would be by her side from her first breath on this Earth to her very last. Chee cherished wonderful childhood memories with her loving, close-knit family. She loved her big brothers and cherished the memories of them coaching her and Darlene's softball teams. Charlene was a cheerleader at Istrouma High School, and, there, she made incredible friendships that would stand the test of time. Charlene would go on to work at McKesson Chemical, where she became an office manager. After welcoming her two children into the world, her priorities changed. Desiring more flexibility in her career, she made the decision to become a court reporter. She worked at Baton Rouge Court Reporters, alongside Darlene and her father, "Charlie", until her retirement in 2012. Chee was known by her family and friends for her magnetic personality, contagious smile, and infectious laughter. Charlene was a lover of people. She had a rare ability to develop deep and authentic relationships. One of Chee's many talents was playing the piano by ear and entertaining her friends and family with beloved gospel hymns. Charlene was the life of the party and danced up until her very last days. Her greatest role in life, by far, was "Mom" to Brian David and Callie Christine. She poured her heart and soul into motherhood and made immeasurable sacrifices to elevate the lives of her children. The three of them share an incredibly deep and unique bond that is evident to everyone. After being diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2011, she maintained a remarkably positive attitude and was adamant that her life would not stop there. Her passion to live and live well was unwavering. Unashamed of her "impairment", she maintained her confidence and bravely laughed through the tears of her diminishing abilities. She proudly stood by her daughter as her maid-of-honor at her wedding, danced with her son at his wedding reception, and greeted each of her five grandchildren as they entered the world. "Maw Chee", as her grandchildren call her, loved those babies. They were always able to put a smile on her face. Charlene was tough. Her inner strength was evident by the valiant way that she fought through dementia even into her final hours. She will be sorely missed, but never ever forgotten. Her legacy lives on in the hearts and souls of her children and grandchildren. Charlene is preceded in death by her father, Charles Hargroder, and her brother-in-law, Phillip Hicks. She is survived by her mother, Jewell Coleman Hargroder; sister, Darlene Hicks; brother, Rodney and wife, Paulette; brother, Dewey, and wife, Georgiana; son, David Simoneaux and wife, Blair; daughter, Callie Dorn and husband, Aaron; beloved grandchildren, Coleman Michael, Allie Jewell, Hayes Aaron, Beau Bradley, Gabriel David, and baby Simoneaux #4; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and many friends who she considered family. Services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, with funeral service and burial to follow. Reverend Pete Jory will officiate the service. Pallbearers are Aaron Dorn, Freddie Sumerlin, Rodney Hargroder, Dewey Hargroder, Wendell McDougald, and Alan Knighton. 