Charlene Henderson Douse left this earthly realm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her residence. Charlene was born October 20, 1942 to the late Charlie Henderson and Lizzie Campbell (Edward) Ghoram in Ethel, LA. She was the second of eight children. She was married to George P. Douse. Her life was shaped by the teachings of her Christian family, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized at the Little Zion Baptist Church by the late Pastor J.J. Carter. She served as a member of the Choir, Youth Department and Sunday School. In later years, she moved her membership to The Church of God, under the leadership of Dr. Mark G. Dillard. Charlene received her formal education in the Orleans Parish School System. She furthered her education at Commercial College in Baton Rouge, LA. and obtained her Associate Degree in Medical Transcription. Charlene occasionally worked outside of the home. She devoted her life primarily to a homemaker and cooking professionally for others. She was a devoted mother, a doting grandmother, loving sister and loyal friend. Charlene leaves to cherish her memories, her children: three daughters, Vanessa L Douse, Sandra Douse Jordan and Yolanda Hunter (Lawrence); three sons, George P Douse, Charles O Douse (Kescha) and Joe L Douse (Doretha); four sisters, Johnnie (Earl) Wright, Edna (James) Smith, Diane (William) Cole, Janice Perkins; two brothers, Cleveland (Rose) Henderson and Louis (Shirley) Henderson, God Child, Leneere Patterson, Jr.; 11 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Charlie Henderson and Lizzie Campbell (Edward) Ghoram; Sister, Susie (Leneere) Patterson; Special Aunt Fannie Mae Parker; Grandson, Christopher J Henderson. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am located at the Church of God 3135 Ozark Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Entombment Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery 6213 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714. Services entrusted to Wilson – Wooddale Funeral Home

