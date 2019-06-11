Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlene Lee Owens peacefully passed away at her home in Albany, LA on June 10, 2019 at the age of 74. Charlene was born to Neville Honeycutt and Charles Kron on April 1, 1945 in Hammond, LA. but was adopted by her parents, Elizabeth Richardson and Claiborne Ethis Lee four years later. She grew up as the middle of 3 children and graduated from Hammond High School in 1962. Shortly afterwards, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard W. Owens and had their first child in 1964. Charlene was a homemaker until 1985 after which she attended the Hammond Vocational Center to obtain a degree in Practical Nursing. In 1994, she furthered her education and graduated from college with an associate degree in nursing. Charlene worked in various skilled areas of nursing ranging from obstetrics and gynecology to psychiatry and long-term health care. She was a long-time nurse until her retirement in 2015. Charlene was a true inspiration to her family and inspired two of her children to pursue nursing careers. She was a strong and independent woman who is deeply missed by all who knew her. Charlene is survived by her eldest son, Richard W. (Rick) Owens and his wife Dawn of Troy, TN, one daughter, Carla Owens Clayton of Albany, LA, and her youngest son, Scott Lee Owens and his wife Judy of Kaplan, LA. She has one surviving brother, Joseph Obregon of Atlanta, GA. Charlene was the proud grandparent of six grandchildren who include Adora Poole, Celeste Owens, Jacob Owens, Richard Claiborne "Clay" Owens, Hunter Clayton and Ethan Owens. Charlene is also survived by three great-grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel and Jeremy Jackson as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Owens; both of her parents Elizabeth Richardson and Claiborne Lee; and sister Glenda Guillory. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Mitch Williams will officiate the service.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019

