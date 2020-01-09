Charlene Mae Speeg Morris, (Granny), a resident of Wilson and a native of Slaughter, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was 89 years old. Visitation will be at Wilson Community Church on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 from 1:00 pm until funeral service at 2:00 pm conducted by Rev. Joe Ratcliff and Rev. Harold Babin. Burial will follow in Eastern Star Cemetery, Wilson. Charlene is survived by her granddaughter, whom she loved dearly, Reilee Morris Kline and husband, Jordan, a great granddaughter, Anne Harrison Kline, and her dear friends, Marguerite Annison and Mary Jo Worthy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Roscoe Morris, Jr. and a son, Ned O'Neal Morris; her brother, Charles Philip "Phil" Speeg and best friend, Marie Cook. Pallbearers will be Jordan Kline, Tem McHugh, Tom Ed McHugh, Heath Monte, Jimmy Zahorchak and Russell Zahorchak. Honorary pallbearers will be Howard Martin, Jr., Gene Nabors and Glen Poche. Charlene graduated from LSU with her Bachelors in Education and a Masters in Counseling. She was a beloved English teacher at Zachary High School for many years, a humble tree farmer in Wilson, and a loving caregiver to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have had their lives touched by her. The family would like to express deep gratitude to Tom Ed and Betty McHugh for their loving devotion; and to Charlene's caretakers for the past six years: Gloria Burrell, Jessie Epps, Samika Jenkins, Shaneka Johnson, Joyce Jones and Marion Sanders; and a special thank you to Oakwood Village for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made to Wilson Community Church, PO Box 193, Wilson, LA 70789.