Charles 'Tex' Hall Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles 'Tex' Hall Sr..
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles 'Tex' Hall Sr. entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2019 at the age of 77. He was retired after 31 years at General Motors. Preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Bowser-Hall. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 Hwy. 405, Plaquemine, LA. Dr. George Carter officiating. Interment Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019
bullet General Motors
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.