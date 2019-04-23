Charles 'Tex' Hall Sr. entered into eternal rest on April 17, 2019 at the age of 77. He was retired after 31 years at General Motors. Preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Bowser-Hall. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Point Pleasant Baptist Church, 27800 Hwy. 405, Plaquemine, LA. Dr. George Carter officiating. Interment Point Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019