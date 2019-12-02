Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. "Sonny" Nelson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Service 11:00 AM Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;" Charles A. (Sonny) Nelson, Sr. passed peacefully at home and went to join his Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Sonny was born in Independence, LA on August 19, 1932. He was retired from Allied Chemical with 31 years of service. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 9 am until religious service at 11 am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes and Dr. Nicholas LeBlanc. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Delphine Ducote Nelson and their children: Roxie Nelson Hunt and husband, Dana; Marsha Nelson LeBlanc and husband, Larry; Pam Nelson Leavines and husband Joe; Charles Nelson, Jr. and wife Jan; and Jeanine Nelson Melancon and husband Kevin. 15 grandchildren, Jason Hunt and wife Brandie; Neil Hunt and wife Courtney; Janelle Hunt Woosley and husband Robert; Blake LeBlanc and wife Sarah; Beth LeBlanc Herrera and husband Fabian; Nicholas LeBlanc and wife Sophia; Linnie Leavines Ciepielowski and husband Matt; Ward Leavines; Mary Leavines Covington and husband Caleb; Chris Nelson and wife, Ashley; Jon Nelson; Natalie Nelson; Joshua Nelson; Matthew Melancon and wife, Laura; Anne Melancon Stephens and husband, Joe and 9 great grandchildren. Sonny graduated from Independence High School and served as Class President and the football team's Quarterback. Sonny was an avid gardener and woodsman. But above all, he was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many. Sonny was known as a man of integrity and generosity. His garden was his daily work but his family was the greatest work of his life. The Lord was faithful to complete the good work he began in Sonny. He has run his race to completion and is now enjoying his reward. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019

