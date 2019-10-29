Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Adrian Havard. View Sign Service Information Richardson Funeral Home 11816 Jackson Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5222 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Elm Grove Baptist Church 1069 North 38th St View Map Service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Adrian Havard, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 67 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Charles graduated from Capitol High School, Class of 1969 and attended Southern University and A&M College. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force and received his honorable discharge in 1977. He was a dedicated employee at Associated Grocers, Inc. for twenty one years and Wilson Warehouse Co Inc. for eleven years. He is survived by his mother, Leola Morgan Havard; children Crystallynne Angelle Havard Carter (Milton), Chadwick A. Havard (Shasta); five grandchildren: Christopher Havard, Destiny Turner, Tarvis Blackshear, Torrien Blackshear and Tandrika Carter; one brother, Ulysses Ray Jackson; one sister, Janice M. Jackson; two sisters-in-law, Lenora P. Stepter and Millie C. Jackson; Godchildren: Clytie Jackson and Keaira Harton; as well as numerous dedicated nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Belle Morgan Jackson; father, Grady Havard; two sisters: Carole Jackson Williams and Helen Stepter Collins; one brother: Herman O. Stepter; two brothers-in-law: A.D. Collins and Jerald J. Williams. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 North 38th St, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Errol K. Domingue, pastor. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary Louisiana. Funeral arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA.

