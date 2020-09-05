Charles Alton White passed away on September 1, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA where he was a long time resident. He was born on October 5, 1935 in Rosepine, Louisiana. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Marine Core where after four years of service he earned a GI Bill that allowed him to graduate from Lamar University in Beaumont, TX with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as an engineer for a few years where he was inspired to open his own business. He owned and successfully operated Comet Distribution services for more than 40 years before he retired. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed hunting in Tunica Hills with family and friends for many years. He also spent many summers on False River fishing and boating. Charles is survived by his wife Dee White , his daughters Dana White Letchworth, Tonee White Rowley (Stephen) and Carla White Ellington (Jeremy) his grandchildren Theresa Anderson Lockhart (Eric), Nikki Anderson (Will), Kevin Nawadny (Angie), Michelle Bush (Matthew), Melissa McComus (Chris), Candace Letchworth, Hannah Rowley, Grace Rowley, Brett Strange, Brooke Strange and great grandchildren Cruz, Sadie-Lynn, Elliana, Kyle & Madison. He is preceded in death by his parents Helen and Buster White and his oldest daughter Leisa Kathryn Anderson. Charles will be remembered as a man who worked hard every day. A man who always strived to better than he was the day before. A man who would ride his tractor until dark. A man who loved telling stories. A man who was always up for a crawfish or crab boil and could eat more than anyone else. A man who enjoyed country music, especially Reba. But most of all he will be remembered as a Husband and Daddy. Charles was laid to rest with his parents and family members in a private graveside service on September 4, 2020 at Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

