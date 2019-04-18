Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Alvin Plitt Jr.. View Sign

Charles Alvin Plitt Jr., 82, of Zachary, LA passed away on April 11, 2019. Born on August 10, 1936, he was the only child of Charles A. Plitt Sr. and Lucile Shelton Plitt. A native of Woodville, MS, Mr. Plitt received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications in 1965 from the University of Southern Mississippi. He served 4 years in the Navy, serving aboard the USS Ticonderoga. After his military service, he pursued a brief career as a radio disk jockey. In 1965, he became a bank teller at Commercial Bank in Woodville. He spent 35 years at Commercial Bank, ultimately retiring as Vice President in 1999. He was a long-time and faithful member of the Woodville United Methodist Church. While at the University of Southern Mississippi, he met his wife of 54 years, Bettye Miller Plitt. Upon graduation, they returned to Woodville and raised two children. "Pop Pop" as he was lovingly referred to by his grandchildren, enjoyed hunting, barbecuing, going to the "country", and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband and father, a true and loyal friend, and a true southern gentleman. He will be greatly missed by his family and the community. He is survived by his wife, Bettye Plitt, Sister-in-law, Edith Miller, Son, Michael Larry Plitt and his wife Suzanne Forte Plitt of St. Francisville, LA, and Mary Theresa Plitt Rauscher and her husband James Rauscher of Pensacola, FL. His grandchildren are Tanner Plitt of St. Francisville, LA, and Lindsey and Bennett Rauscher of Pensacola, FL. A memorial service will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11 am at the Woodville United Methodist Church with a burial service to immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10 am to 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Woodville United Methodist Church or the .

