Charles Anderson Cook, a native of Moline, Texas and resident of Dutchtown, LA passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Charles Anderson Cook was affectionately known by family and friends as "Uncles Charles". He shared his love of people, animals and football with everyone who knew him. All who knew "Uncle Charles" were touched deeply by his love and caring spirit. He was a member of the Dutchtown Eagles 1949 State Championship football team, Dutchtown High School's Athlete of the year in 1950. Later in life "Uncles Charles" became a deacon at Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a devoted member. He was loved and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Faye Yvonne Nickens Cook; parents, Don and Estelle Smith Cook; sister, Jean Cook Poche'; brother, Rodney Lynn Cook; sister in law, Beverly "Joy" Stephens (Norman) and brother in law, Ronnie Nickens (Cheryl). He is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews; in-laws, Claire Swain (Eddy), Tommy Nickens (Thelma) and Henry Nickens (Judy). Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Prairieville from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. The entombment will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Prairieville. Pallbearers will be Joe Poche', Rodney Poche', Chuck Nickens, Perry Templet Jr., Henry Nickens, Harlan Poche', Tommy Nickens. The family would like to thank Gonzales Healthcare Center, the staff at Clarity Hospice and the staff at The Crossing for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church youth ministry, Prairieville. www.ogbcprairieville.org. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019