Cha Cha passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a retired bus driver with Iberville Parish School Board and owner of Grosse Tete Well Service. A resident and native of Grosse Tete, La. and a US Army Veteran. Visiting will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall, Grosse Tete on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm and will resume on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9 am until 10:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11 am, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rita David Angelloz; sons, Charles "Lil Cha" Angelloz, Jr. and wife Bonnie, Virgil "Tab" Angelloz, and Jimmy Angelloz and wife Anna; daughters, Liz Angelloz Hunt, Edith Angelloz Cumbo and husband Joey, and Rita Lynn Angelloz Major and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Stephen Angelloz and wife Misty, Kayla Angelloz LaCour and husband Frankie, Jared Angelloz, Chandler Angelloz Marionneaux and husband Clay, Cole Angelloz, Bradley Hunt and Jessica Ray, Elizabeth Hunt and Dustin Royal, Cade Cumbo, Andrew Brodnax and Sydney Wright, Emily Brodnax, and Justin Major and wife Alyssa; and great grandchildren, Hudson and Reese Angelloz, Connor and Carsyn LaCour, Jace Juge, Skylar and Weston Hunt, Bryce, Blaize, Parker and Gage Royal and Hunter and Kayleigh Major. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur "Coon" and Evelina "Na Na" Bossier Angelloz; brother, Paul "Dick" Angelloz; and sister, Elizabeth Angelloz Perry. Pallbearers will be Stephen, Jared and Cole Angelloz, Bradley Hunt, Andrew Brodnax, Cade Cumbo and Justin Major. Honorary pallbearers will be Frankie LaCour, Clay Marionneaux, and Dustin Royal. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Special thanks to Dedra Newton Brogan and Pointe Coupee Hospice for their loving care. To Cha Cha his family was everything. He loved to watch his grandchildren play baseball and was known at all of the ballparks as "Paw Paw." If heaven has a ball field, we know who's standing next to the fence our number one fan! Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019