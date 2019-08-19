The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Charles passed away at his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the age of 64. Charles was a native and resident of Port Allen. He was a US Navy Veteran serving from 1974 to 1982, serving in Vietnam, earning the rank of Mechanist Mate First Class, before his honorable discharge. As a result of Desert Storm he then re-enlisted in the Naval Reserves from 1992 to 1996. He was awarded the Naval Achievement Medal and the Naval Surface Group, Middle Pacific Sea Sailor of the Year in 1981. Charles then went on to work with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department for 29 years, eventually retiring as Chief of Detectives. During his years at the Sheriff's office, Charles chaired the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics and taught others Defensive Tactics. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Wednesday, August 21st, from 9 a.m. until 11:40 a.m. with a 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Entombment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Charles is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Ann McDaniel Hotard of Port Allen; three children, Aaron Major, Rachel Hotard and partner Charlie Baker and Elizabeth Hotard; brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Hotard and wife Janet; sister, Carolyn Hotard Debetaz and husband Lanel; three grandchildren, Samantha Fleniken, Avery Major and Willow Baker; and mother-in-law, Gloria McDaniel. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney "Speck" Joseph Jr. and Heloise Arceneaux Hotard; brother, Sidney "S.J." Hotard III. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LA Special Olympics, 1000 East Morris Avenue, Hammond, LA 70403 and . Charles will be remembered as a dedicated professional in everything he did, he helped lots of people over the years. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved his family. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
