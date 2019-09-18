Charles A. Joffrion, 68, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2019 at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Charles was an avid nature photographer and especially enjoyed hummingbirds. He spent weeks in Baton Rouge, at the banks of the Mississippi, photographing an eagle's nest from egg to fledglings. He was even able to capture the extraordinary event of an eagle catching a huge fish and taking it back to feed the babies. Other interests were rock hounding and astronomy. Charles leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Su Joffrion of Grand Junction, Colorado, a daughter, Madelaine Joffrion of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a brother, John Joffrion of Granbury, Texas, and his beloved beagle, Freddie. Services will be held on Sunday, September 22 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge, LA, with visitation from 12:00 - 2:00 pm with the service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Club 12, 1695 Beaumont Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019