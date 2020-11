Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles B. Maas Jr. was born on May 11, 1919 and passed away on November 1, 2020 as a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his companion, Brenda Kelly; daughter, Wendie Decker; grandchildren, Charles Nicholas Decker, Andrew M. Decker, William Benjamin Decker, and Dr. Rebecca A Decker, D.O.; great grandchildren, Elijah Decker, Aria Decker, Julian Decker, and Callie Decker; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles B. Maas Sr; son, Donald Maas; wife, Dorothy B. Maas; and sister, Louise M. Meyer. Graveside memorial at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St. Saturday, November 7th at 1:00 pm.

