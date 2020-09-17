Charles Baad Kahao, native of Allendale Plantation in West Baton Rouge Parish, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. Charles was born on June 6, 1930 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Charles grew up on Allendale Plantation. He attended Devall Elementary School, Baton Rouge High School and graduated from Louisiana State University. While at LSU, Charles joined KA Fraternity and enrolled in ROTC which ultimately led to his service as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Charles was stationed at England Airforce Base then was transferred to France. During his time in France he contracted a mild case of polio but recovered. He loved to tell the story of his college graduation present, a brand new red Ford convertible with white upholstery which was shipped to France during his tour of duty. He and his buddies were able to drive to Paris when they were on leave. Upon returning to the United States, Charlese enjoyed a 30 year career in advertising in New York City. Charles retired to Baton Rouge with his wife Marilyn Austin Kahao. Charles was a member of SCORE Mentors of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Country Club, Baton Rouge City Club and other civic and social organizations. Charles used to tell the story that he had to ride his horse to elementary school during World War II because his father, who was the head of the gasoline rationing board for West Baton Rouge Parish, did not think he should be seen being driven to school in his mother's automobile. He spent his final years at St. James Place Retirement Community where he knew many of the residents and enjoyed dining and visiting with all of them. Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn Austin Kahao; father, Martin James Kahao Jr.; mother, Ethel Barkdull Kahao and brothers, M.J. Barkdull Kahao and Kenneth Hanson Kahao. He is survived by his five nieces and nephews, Martin James Kahao III and wife Alison Hentges; Kenneth Hanson Kahao Jr. and wife Cindy Kahao; Wendy Kahao Wilcombe and husband Adrian Wilcombe; Eve Kahao Gonzalez and husband Emory Belton, Jr.; and Roger William Kahao and wife Silene Kahao. He is also survived by his step-sons, Jim Austin and wife Nancy Austin and Chuck Austin, and Charles' special friend, Patricia Knoll. The family would like to thank William Myhand of St James Caring Companions for his kind support and diligent care of Charles, especially during the last 6 months. Additionally we would like to thank the St. James staff and his friends residing at St James Place. A special thank you also goes to his grand- niece Megan Kahao Jandle for her care and devotion to him over the last couple of years. Due to COVID-19 and in accordance with his wishes, a private family service will be held and interment in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. James Episcopal Church in Baton Rouge, The Hospice Foundation of Baton Rouge or the charity of your choice
.