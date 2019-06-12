Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Boyd "Charlie" Arnold. View Sign Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Charles Boyd "Charlie" Arnold, 78, of Philadelphia, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home. He was a native of Butler, TN, grew up in Elizabethtown, TN, and became a resident of Paulina, LA, for 40 years before moving to Philadelphia in 2005. He worked and retired from Freeport Chemical (Mosaic Chemical) as a supervisor in Convent, LA. Mr. Arnold was Baptist by faith. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sue Martin Arnold of Philadelphia; daughter, Renee (Norris) Millet of LaPlace, LA; three sons, Bret (Kristi) Arnold of Prairieville, LA, Neal (Barbara) Arnold of Vermont, Jeff (Janet) Arnold of South Carolina; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Ballard of Tennessee, Glenda (Lide) "Slick" Steadman of South Carolina, Diane (Jack) Presnel of Tennessee; brothers, John (Janie) Arnold of South Carolina and Rick (Linda) Arnold of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Ann Arnold of South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by a son, baby Arnold; brother, Jim Arnold and his parents, Rhudy and Ana Mae Arnold. Services for Charles Boyd "Charlie" Arnold will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Religious Services will be performed at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Paulina, LA.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019

