Mr. Charles Boyd "Charlie" Arnold, 78, of Philadelphia, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his home. He was a native of Butler, TN, grew up in Elizabethtown, TN, and became a resident of Paulina, LA, for 40 years before moving to Philadelphia in 2005. He worked and retired from Freeport Chemical (Mosaic Chemical) as a supervisor in Convent, LA. Mr. Arnold was Baptist by faith. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sue Martin Arnold of Philadelphia; daughter, Renee (Norris) Millet of LaPlace, LA; three sons, Bret (Kristi) Arnold of Prairieville, LA, Neal (Barbara) Arnold of Vermont, Jeff (Janet) Arnold of South Carolina; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (Bill) Ballard of Tennessee, Glenda (Lide) "Slick" Steadman of South Carolina, Diane (Jack) Presnel of Tennessee; brothers, John (Janie) Arnold of South Carolina and Rick (Linda) Arnold of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Ann Arnold of South Carolina; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by a son, baby Arnold; brother, Jim Arnold and his parents, Rhudy and Ana Mae Arnold. Services for Charles Boyd "Charlie" Arnold will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA. Religious Services will be performed at 2:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Paulina, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019