Charles C. "Chet" Boze III
1943 - 2020
Charles "Chet" C. Boze III, age 77, of Central, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. "Chet" was born July 6, 1943. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School in 1961 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from USL. Chet went on to have a long career in advertising, recently retiring from Women's Hospital. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors. Chet is survived by his wife of 59 years Juanita Dedon Boze; daughter, Tracy Siebert and husband Darren; son, Damon Boze and wife Holly; grandchildren, Megan Thomas and husband Josh, Brent Siebert, Braylee and Blaydon Boze and one great-grandson, Luke Thomas. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Charles C. Boze, Sr. and Inez Green Boze; parents, Charles C. Boze, Jr. and Catherine Collins Boze, and one brother, Darrell K. Boze.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Central Funeral Home at 9995 Hooper Rd from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. The visitation will resume on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Central Funeral Home from 9:00 am – until the service begins at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Wish I Could of NELA, Inc. www.wishicould.org to help provide a wish to a terminally ill child in need, to the Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, or any no kill animal shelter of your choice. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
