Charles "Chet" C. Boze III, age 77, of Central, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. "Chet" was born July 6, 1943. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School in 1961 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from USL. Chet went on to have a long career in advertising, recently retiring from Women's Hospital. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family outdoors. Chet is survived by his wife of 59 years Juanita Dedon Boze; daughter, Tracy Siebert and husband Darren; son, Damon Boze and wife Holly; grandchildren, Megan Thomas and husband Josh, Brent Siebert, Braylee and Blaydon Boze and one great-grandson, Luke Thomas. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Charles C. Boze, Sr. and Inez Green Boze; parents, Charles C. Boze, Jr. and Catherine Collins Boze, and one brother, Darrell K. Boze.Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Central Funeral Home at 9995 Hooper Rd from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. The visitation will resume on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Central Funeral Home from 9:00 am – until the service begins at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Wish I Could of NELA, Inc. www.wishicould.org
to help provide a wish to a terminally ill child in need, to the Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, or any no kill animal shelter of your choice. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.