Charles Carter Montague Jr. passed suddenly from this life on Sunday, November 22, 2020, while standing in his backyard visiting with neighbors. He was 72. Carter Montague was born on October 15, 1948, in Russellville, Arkansas, as the firstborn son of parents Charles Carter, Sr. and Pat Karol Harroff. He had lived in Baton Rouge since 1960 and was a 1966 graduate of Baton Rouge High. He attended LSU with a focus on journalism and photography. He had an exceptional work ethic that began in his youth when he cut yards for quarters. He worked as a soda jerk at Hopper's, as ticket-taker and concessioner at drive-in theaters, and sold soft drinks in LSU Tiger Stadium where he fell in love with "The Tigers." After a few semesters at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Carter enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968 and saw the world as a communications tech-R Branch stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany and Adak, Alaska. He received an honorable discharge having attained the rank of Petty Officer, 3rd Class, and was very proud of his service to his country. In 1975, he became a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Port Allen and for the next thirteen years Carter became acquainted with many of its towns people and some of their dogs; many have remained close friends throughout his life. Carter was a larger than life character who brightened a room. He was filled with joy and laughter and blessed with the sense of adventure of an eleven year-old boy. He loved tv westerns and John Wayne movies. He always smiled. He was friendly, funny, gracious, loving, and a real kid-at-heart. He told great stories, played good-hearted pranks, and gave gag gifts. He was your friend for life. He had a zest for living and embraced a variety of interests. He was an avid photographer, bourbon afficionado, and a collector of all kinds of music, in particular the Blues and Rock and Roll. He loved to hunt and fish and possessed a genuine appreciation for the outdoors. He loved paper maps and longed to travel, whether to faraway places or just out for a drive or to follow a country road to see where it would take him. He loved holidays, birthdays, Mardi Gras, New Orleans, the St. Patrick's Day Parade, and Louisiana cuisine. He loved football whether LSU Tigers, Saints, or other NFL teams, and was a perennial New York Yankees fan, and he could spout statistics on players from long ago. He liked to discover new things to do. He dabbled in family genealogy and he was fascinated with all manner of digital gadgets and applications. He could be found at Barnes & Noble relaxing with a cup of coffee and thumbing through a few magazines. Early in life he delighted in playing Santa Claus for friends and family gatherings and he always spread the Christmas spirit throughout the year. He was a member of Capital City Lions Club and recipient of Lion of the Year and Melvin Jones Fellowship Awards; he served on the Inter-Civic Council and Golden Deeds Committee; and he wrote free-lance, human interest articles for local publications. He held a variety of route sales positions before retiring from Red Box in 2016. He enjoyed his retirement and kept close ties with all his friends. His latest venture was membership in the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge. He was among its first 100 members. Carter was the love of his dear wife, Susan Price Montague, whom he married on March 20, 1976, and for the next 44 years they laughed and loved and enjoyed many adventures. They have lived in the same home since their honeymoon. Carter was preceded in death by his father, Charles C. Montague, Sr, and survived by his loving wife, Susan (Suzi); his mother, Pat; his brother W. Bret Montague, Sr (Judy); his sister, Laurie M. Cary; two nieces, Hayden Shirley and Carly Price; nephews, W. Bret Montague, Jr (Kate), Treuil M. Montague, Sr, (Jessica), Austin B. Price, Jonathan Price (Erin), brothers-in-law, Walter M. Price, Jr (Esther) and William A. Price (Linda); great-nephews, Marcus, Matthew, Treuil Jr, and Turner Montague, Calvin Price, Levi Pittmon, and Tucker Hidalgo; a great-niece, Daphne Price, and a host of extended family and friends. His wife, Susan wrote: Carter was the kindest man I have ever known and he passed away in an instant, like a wisp of smoke absorbed into the ether. I shall miss him beyond measure. He was my arms to reach high places. He was my personal shopper who searched out the best bargains. He was my protector who held me close in his arms, loved me, and ignored my ill temper. His death leaves a great void. I long for the time when we shall meet once more. A memorial service to honor his life shall be held on Thursday, December 10th from 2 until 6 pm. at Rabenhorst Funeral Home on Government St. All are invited, however please observe mask requirements and capacity limitations. The Reverend Chris Andrews will officiate at 5 pm. The Navy Honor Guard will present a flag during the memorial. Carter was proud of his veteran status and service to his country. Please make donations in his name to any veterans organizations or disabled veterans or any organizations that feed the hungry. Speak to me of love. "To wake at dawn with a winged heart and give thanks for another day of loving; to rest at the noon hour and meditate on love's ecstasy; to return home at eventide with gratitude; and then to sleep with a prayer for the beloved in your heart and a song of praise upon your lips." from The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran.

