Mr. Charles Claude Rogers, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 74. Mr. Charles was born in Baton Rouge, LA on July 27, 1946. He graduated from Istrouma High School, attended Northwestern LA University and retired as a Banker at American Gateway .He is survived by his loving wife of three years, Judy Long Eccles Rogers; sons, Mark Rogers (Amy), Keith Rogers (Marilyn), and Kevin Rogers; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Max Allen, Charlie, Londyn, Janie, Mia, Lauren and Chloe; a brother, William A. Rogers (Kathy); step-daughter, Sheri Eccles Stokes and step-son, Brent Eccles and sister in law, Kerry Rogers. Preceded in death by wife of 49 years, Sherrel Normand Rogers, parents, H.A. and Lucille Rogers and brother, Johnie Rogers. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Mr. Colin McClendon will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Baton Rouge Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. 70806 or to Fresenius Kidney Care, 137 Veterans Blvd. Denham Springs, LA 70726.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store