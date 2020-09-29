1/1
Charles Clifford "Chuck" Bloomfield lll.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chuck passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 74, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a former Baton Rouge City Policeman, former owner of Bloomfield's restaurant and owner of Northshore Coins and Currency. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran, graduated from Lee High School and attended L.S.U. Chuck was a past board member of the Lakeshore Lions Club and Baton Rouge Mental Health Association. He is survived by his wife, Paula Bloomfield of Baton Rouge, LA; a son, Charles Bloomfield IV of Houston, TX; two daughters, Rebecca Howze and husband Jay and Courtney Bloomfield; sister, Nancy DeJean ; and a brother, Jim Bloomfield all of Baton Rouge, LA.; five grandchildren, Brandon, Clayton, Jake, Zachary and Emersyn. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Dr. Charles Bloomfield Sr.; grandmother, Ruth Bloomfield; father, Dr. Charles Bloomfield II; mother, Marian Bloomfield and a sister, Beth Bloomfield. Pallbearers will be relatives. Services will be private and handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved