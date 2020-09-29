Chuck passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Our Lady of The Lake Regional Medical Center. He was 74, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a former Baton Rouge City Policeman, former owner of Bloomfield's restaurant and owner of Northshore Coins and Currency. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran, graduated from Lee High School and attended L.S.U. Chuck was a past board member of the Lakeshore Lions Club and Baton Rouge Mental Health Association. He is survived by his wife, Paula Bloomfield of Baton Rouge, LA; a son, Charles Bloomfield IV of Houston, TX; two daughters, Rebecca Howze and husband Jay and Courtney Bloomfield; sister, Nancy DeJean ; and a brother, Jim Bloomfield all of Baton Rouge, LA.; five grandchildren, Brandon, Clayton, Jake, Zachary and Emersyn. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Dr. Charles Bloomfield Sr.; grandmother, Ruth Bloomfield; father, Dr. Charles Bloomfield II; mother, Marian Bloomfield and a sister, Beth Bloomfield. Pallbearers will be relatives. Services will be private and handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.