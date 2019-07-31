|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles "Ray" Crawford, 53 years old, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30, 2019. He entered this world on January 27, 1966, born to Bette and Charles Crawford Jr., in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a faithful member of Baker Presbyterian Church. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and loved LSU baseball and football. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Carol Jones Crawford; 2 daughters, Lynn Allison "Allie" Crawford and Holly Seeds Whitstine (Christopher); 2 granddaughters, Olivia Gail and Adeline Rae; sister, Peggy Crawford Noble (Joey); nephew, Charles Kole Noble; nieces, Kailyn and Kelsie Noble; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Kimball and Kim Jones Hebert (Bill); mother and father-in-law, Len and Leda Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ray is preceded in death by his father, Charles P. Crawford Jr.; mother, Bette J. Crawford; maternal grandparents, Euell and Florence Jones; and paternal grandparents, Margaret Holt and Charles P. Crawford Sr. Pallbearers will be Christopher Whitstine, Ashley Foote, Parrish Foote, Austin Foote, Mason Foote, and Tyler Foote. Honorary Pall bearers will be Joey Noble, Harold Richard, Jay McDonald, and Andrew Spangler. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, La., on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Barrett Ingram. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to M.D. Anderson Research Hospital, and/or the . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
