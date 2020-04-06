Charles David Badeaux, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 75. Charles was a loving brother and son, who touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He was an avid fan of John Wayne and Elvis Presley. He is survived by his siblings, Victor E. Badeaux and wife Denise Sidman, Charles Joseph Badeaux, Jr. and wife Sharon, Kerry Dale Badeaux, Sr. and wife Celeste, and Sherryl Bennett and husband Johnny; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Joseph Badeaux, Sr. and Ouida Montgomery Borskey. A private graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery in Baker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020