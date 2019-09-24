Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Denstorff died peacefully Sunday, September 22, doing what he loved - preparing his camp for the upcoming hunting season. One cannot think of Chuck without thinking of his smile, his generous heart and the spirit of helping others that radiated through every piece of his being. Louisiana was his home and he was the true sportsman through and through. Whether fishing, duck or deer hunting, Louisiana sportsmanship was his true passion and hence we find peace knowing that he found his eternal peace while doing what he loved. His other love was cooking. Chuck made the best crawfish, gumbo, jambalaya, steak and just about everything else. He found a great joy in serving others whether through cooking for them or by being the friend to call when in need. Chuck was the chef, the neighborhood garbage collector, the lawn man, the mister fix-it, the nurse, the dirt mover, the one you called when you needed a creative solution to a problem. Mostly though, he was a loyal friend, father and husband. He is survived by his wife Debbie who was his high school sweetheart and who he began to date at age of 17 and was married to for 43 years; his daughter Ashleigh McCord who was his pride and joy and her husband Scott; his brother John Denstorff and his wife Darlene; and nieces and nephews to who he was affectionally known as "Uncle Duck" - Michael and Kris and their sons Kaden and Hunter, Ryan and Layne Wicker and John Fred and Anna Denstorff. He is preceded in death by his father and mother Charles and Agnes Denstorff. There are few who met Chuck who didn't leave being an instant friend. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, September 26 beginning at 10:00 am until the funeral service begins at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the www.heart.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

