Charles "Chuck" Dwayne Glandon, age 47, passed away September 14, 2019. Chuck was extremely proud to have served our country in the U.S. Army Special Forces, the Green Berets. A resident of Pride, LA, he is survived by his wife, Shannon Whittington Glandon; son, Jacob Glandon currently stationed in San Antonio, TX with the U.S. Air Force; daughter, Ragen Glandon of Warner Robins, GA; step-son Blake Albarez, of St. Francisville, LA; brother, Brady Glandon of Sweetwater, TN; step-granddaughter, Rylee Albarez; grandmother, Ruth "Mamaw" Cuttrell of TN; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. Chuck loved the outdoors, fishing and practicing "survival skills". He fought a hard and courageous battle with pancreatitis, Addison's disease and diabetes which ultimately led to a heart attack. Throughout all his physical pain, he always kept his sense of humor, was kind and considerate to everyone he met. Most of all, he remained very passionate, loyal and true to his country. Preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jaynes Sheffield; father, Gerald Glandon; brother, Jason Glandon; Grandfather, "PawPaw" Elvert Urel Glandon. Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Central, 9611 Blackwater Rd, 4PM to 8PM. Interment will take place in Lenoir City, TN.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019