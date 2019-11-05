Charles E. Bennett, III, died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at his home in Zachary. He was 51 years old and worked for Department of Environmental Quality. Visiting will be at First Baptist Church Zachary on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 from 9am until service at 12pm conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his parents, Charles E. Jr. and Dorothy Bennett. Sisters, Ruth Hebert and husband, Greg and Claire Johnson and husband, David. A daughter, Kayla Hester. Nieces, Paige, Casey and Hannah, nephew, Curran and great nephew, Bennett. Two grandchildren and his caregiver and special friend, James Soileau. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Lucille Bennett and Robert and Sarah Lloyd. He is a member of First Baptist Church Zachary. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019