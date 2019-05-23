Charles E. Bouvay, Sr., a native of Plaquemine LA passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Our Lady Of The Lake Medical Center at the age of 67. Visitation at Mt Airy Baptist Church, 62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitation resumes Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. Arrangement entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019