Charles E. Severance passed away four days after his 97th birthday, on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Baton Rouge. A native of Darlington, SC and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Winifred Loudon Severance, and their eldest son, Charles E. Severance, Jr., his parents William James and Malissie McAlister Severance, and his siblings Raymond, Hudson and Mary Eunice. He is survived by his children Susan, Ann (Ray Juno), Kay, Barbara, and Bill (Anke Sulimma) and grandchildren, Liz, Patrick, Paul, Annie, Caroline, Charles, Emma, and Klara. Charles built his life around family, friends, and service. He valued education, a strong work ethic and loyalty, and he worked selflessly and tirelessly to help others, including supporting all six of his children through college. He was a strong supporter of 4-H, and is a member of the Louisiana 4-H Hall of Fame. He was a proud veteran, serving his country during World War II. Charles grew up on the family farm in Darlington of modest means, and won the national 4-H Electrical Contest to earn a scholarship to attend Clemson University. However, he was called to service by his country in World War II, serving from 1943 to 1946 in the 97th Infantry Division. He was stationed at Camp Lucky Strike in France, and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was also stationed in Japan. After WW II, he completed his undergraduate degree in 1949 from Clemson and earned a M.S. in 1957 from LSU in Agricultural Engineering. His first job after graduation was with LSU Cooperative Extension, where he proudly worked until he retired. He loved Louisiana, enjoying family time at False River at the camp he built, large family gatherings in Zachary where Winifred grew up, and attending 4-H events across the state. Charles also shared Winifred's passion for LSU as a long-time football season ticket holder, enjoying crawfish boils and many other events with his close friends at the LSU Faculty Club, and supporting four of his children with their LSU degrees. In honor of his 75th birthday, the Charles E. Severance Endowed Fellowship was created to benefit LSU students majoring in Biological and Agricultural Engineering. Charles loved to serve, as he was a member of the Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Survey Board, the Capital Area Soil and Water Conservation Committee, the LSU Faculty Club Board, the EBR Cattleman's Association, the EBR Farm Bureau, the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, and was a past commander of American Legion Boyd-Ewing Post 58. He received numerous honors and distinctions for his service over the years. He also utilized his Professional Registered Engineer's license to design many structures related to the 4-H camp, Cooperative Extension offices and livestock show facilities across the state. Charles and Winifred lived for over 60 years on Albert Hart Dr., where they raised their 6 children. They planted oak seedlings when they moved into their new home, which now are beautiful, massive oak trees, serving as a reminder of the lasting love they bestowed on their family and everyone who knew them. The family home was a cherished gathering spot throughout the years, as the children and grandchildren loved to enjoy the home and life that Charles and Winifred had built. They were also blessed with wonderful, caring neighbors, friends and relatives who were of great help as they grew older. After a private service, Charles was buried at Roselawn next to his beloved wife Winifred and son Charlie. He was honored for his valiant service in World War II by military funeral honors. Pallbearers were Kenny Bueche, Ray Juno and Don Wilsdon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles E. Severance Endowed Fellowship through the LSU Foundation, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, or any. 