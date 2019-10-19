A native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Bayou Goula, LA died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia R. Woods, 2 daughters, 2 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New St. John Baptist Church 58075 Barrow St., Plaquemine, LA, Pastor Marques Braggs, officiating. Burial will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church 57900 Augustus Road, Bayou Goula, LA 70788. Demby and Son 900 Magnolia, St. Donaldsonville, LA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019