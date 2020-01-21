Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Eddie LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul" Psalm 23:1-3. Charles Eddie LeBlanc, a resident of Watson, LA, was born August 6, 1940 and after a brief illness peacefully passed to his heavenly home on January 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Eddie, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend was born and raised in Krotz Springs, LA where he was known as "T." He spent many years farming with his family before entering the United States Army where he proudly served his country and was honorably discharged as a Specialist E-5 in finance. He spent his 38-year career at Valluzzo Management, where he was head of the maintenance and construction division and held a State of Louisiana Commercial Contractor's License. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching baseball games especially when his grandsons played. Eddie was a talented carpenter who never met a challenge he could not conquer. With tools in hand, he generously gave his time and talents to his family and friends and passed these talents to his sons and grandsons. Eddie married the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Sheryl. He is survived by his wife Sheryl (Ardoin) LeBlanc; three children, James "Scooter" LeBlanc (fiancée' Karla Sayer Wilburn), John "Bart" LeBlanc (Emily Messer), and Alicia LeBlanc Robertson (Mark); his ten grandchildren: Brandie LeBlanc Deen, Brandon "BJ" LeBlanc, Brock LeBlanc, Kaycie LeBlanc Blanchard, Kaitlyn LeBlanc, Claire LeBlanc, Kylene LeBlanc, Brooklyn Robertson Howard, Matthew Robertson, and Bailey Wilburn; his fifteen great grandchildren; his siblings, John "Doo" LeBlanc (Yong), Harvey LeBlanc (Sandra), Patsy LeBlanc Bennett (Ray) and sister in law, Norma Valin LeBlanc and numerous niece and nephews. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Mary "Missie" (Marks) LeBlanc, his brother Joseph "Nookie" LeBlanc, and sister and brother in law Helen LeBlanc Muse and Kenny. The family would like to express their gratitude to the faculty and staff of Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for their excellence and loving care. The family appreciates donations to The or the Ronald McDonald House. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Thursday, January 23, from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume at Live Oak United Methodist Church, Watson, Friday, January 24, from 12:30 p.m. until service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Live Oak United Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers will be BJ LeBlanc, Brock LeBlanc, Matthew Robertson, AJ Pizzalato, Robert LeBlanc, Darryl Pennington, Stephen Howard, and James Deen. Please share your condolences at "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. 