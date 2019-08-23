Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

"When tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart." Charles Edward (Chuck) Wilson left this world on Wednesday, August 21 after a courageous battle with heart disease. Although he was born in Port Alleghany, Pennsylvania, Chuck spent most of his life in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Belaire High School in 1977 and attended Louisiana State University and Southeastern Louisiana University. Throughout his professional career, working in the industrial gases industry, Chuck earned a reputation for his tireless work ethic and relentless determination to exceed the expectations of his customers and colleagues. Not only did Chuck work to help propel the success of his father's company, but he became an entrepreneur himself, launching several successful companies in the Baton Rouge area, including Gulf Gases, his most recent venture. He loved his family, his friends, being in the gym, and attending sporting events, especially LSU football. Chuck is survived by his daughter, Cassie Elaine (husband Bradley), and his son, Cody Ryan (wife Addie); four grandchildren, Parker Leland, Amelie Jane, Amelia Grace, and Beau Sheldon; his mother, Ellen Buller Wilson; two brothers, Joseph Carl Wilson (wife Laurel) and Michael Stephen Wilson (Michelle Rene); three nephews, Joshua Chase, Joseph Carl II, and Jacob Marshall; and three nieces, Jessie Leigh, Jordin Ann, and Lauren Paige Wilson. He was preceded in death by his father, Chapin (Chap) Ellsworth Wilson, his paternal grandparents Carl Edison and Myra Fisher Wilson, and his maternal grandparents, Pete and Edna Buller. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Sunday, August 25 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and again at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Monday, August 26 from 9:30 am until 11:00 am, to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am. Pallbearers will include Ted Westlake, Ray Cate, David Lagorio, son Cody, and nephews Josh, Joey and Jesse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the L.S.U. Tiger Athletic Foundation, in care of the Charles Wilson Memorial Fund – P.O. Box 711, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.

