Charles Edward "Chaz" Ainsworth, 64, of Ethel, LA, passed away unexpectedly at his home from a heart attack on April 24, 2020. Chaz was born in Chincoteague, VA, on August 28, 1955, son of the late James E. and Gloria (Curcie) Ainsworth of Long Beach, MS. Being in the family of a Navy man, Chaz and his siblings moved around in his early years and as an adult he found it easy to relocate and settle down in many places such as Houston, TX, San Francisco, CA, Hartford, CT, Gulfport, MS, New Orleans, LA, and Baton Rouge, LA, until he found a little piece of heaven in Ethel, LA, (before finding his big piece of heaven last week). Chaz made new friends wherever he went and kept his old friends close as well. For most of his working career he was a bookbinder and retired from Franklin Press in Baton Rouge, LA, just a few months ago. He is survived by his sister Martha (Ainsworth) Leedy and her husband Donald of Wimauma, FL, his brother James Ainsworth and his wife Nancy of South Windsor, CT, and his sister Clare Ainsworth of Gulfport, MS. He is also survived by his cherished aunt Jeanette Ainsworth of Cato, MS, his nephew Christopher Leedy of Tampa, FL, and his niece Jennifer Leedy of Cherry Hill, NJ, many beloved cousins in Mississippi, Florida, Virginia and New York, and Tippy (his loyal rescued puppy). He also leaves his daughter Jessica Ainsworth Martin. He was predeceased by his son, Joshua Ainsworth. As a final gift to humanity, Chaz wanted his body to be donated for the advancement of science, specifically to Louisiana State University. He always admired the LSU football team and although he didn't have the grades to get in when he was young, he was so pleased after he made his arrangements to be able to say "I've been accepted to LSU". Geaux Tigers!! Chaz loved everything the South had to offer – especially its food. He was a master cook and griller in his own right and enjoyed posting pictures of meals eaten in and out for all to see. He was a longtime New Orleans Saints fan(atic) and never missed watching a game. Geaux Saints!! Chaz was also an accomplished guitarist and blues singer, sharing his talents wherever he roamed. In lieu of a memorial donation please consider an act of kindness. Support someone who is going through a tough time, be patient with those who need a little extra help in life, and consider taking in a pet who needs a home. Chaz did all three and in his memory it would be a great way to pay things forward.

