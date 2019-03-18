Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Andrews. View Sign

Charles Edward Andrews a resident of Walker, LA, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at his home. He was born October 3, 1955 in Chipley, FL and was 63 years of age. He was the pastor at Grace Bible Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Menette Andrews, Walker, LA; 2 daughters, Michelle Davis, Watson, LA, and Brandy Venable and husband, Jeremy, Watson, LA; 4 sons, Angus Andrews, Grants Pass, OR, Jacob Andrews and wife, Leslie, Newberry, SC, Jeremy McMichael and wife, Lydia, Denham Springs, LA and Daniel McMichael, San Antonio, TX; mom, Ozie Marie Andrews, Bonifay, FL; 12 grandchildren, Hayes Andrews, Trace Andrews, Bryce Andrews, Rae Andrews, Lathan McMichael, Lillie McMichael, Brooklyn Venable, Alexis Venable, Nicholas Venable, Chase Ford, Michael Davis and Megan Davis; 1 great grandchild, Kylee King. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Services conducted by Bro. Bob Simpson and Bro. George Scruggs, Jr. Interment Hillsdale Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to BEAMS Bible Ministry.

110 E. Factory St.

Amite , LA 70422

Funeral Home McKneely Funeral Home - Amite

