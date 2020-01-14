Pastor Charles Edward Bailey Sr., a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Baker, LA entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a Contractor. Survived by his spouse, Mattie Bailey; sons, Derrick Bailey, Navarro Bailey (Myisha), Keidrick Bailey and Charles Bailey, Jr. (Jennifer); sisters, Mary Hills (George, Sr.), Doretha Bailey, Loretha Allen (Charles, Sr.), Gladys Wallace (Charles) and Georgia Maye Morgan all of Baton Rouge, LA. Preceded in death by his parents, George Bailey and Leola Bailey. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Faith, Hope & Love Worship Center, 4055 Choctaw Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Navarro Bailey officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020