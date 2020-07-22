1/
Charles Edward Dandridge
1948 - 2020
On Monday July 20, 2020, a loving and quiet life came to a peaceful end. Charles Edward Dandridge was born October 8, 1948, the sixth of eight children to the late Rev. Joseph and Fannie Williams Dandridge in Dorseyville, Louisiana. Charles was employed for many years by ARC of Plaquemine Brother's Keeper which he enjoyed. Religious service Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saint John the Baptist Church, Dorseyville, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. Pastor G. Coates, officiating. Charles leaves to cherish his memory his two sisters, Gloria D. Walker, Port Allen and Cynthia D. Davis, Baton Rouge,two brothers, Freddie Dandridge and Stanley Dandridge, one sister-in-law, Caretha F. Dandridge, New Orleans, one brother-in-law Dr. Alex Davis, five nieces, five nephews, one godchild Ja'Kouri Fletcher, Jr., and a host of great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, grandparents, sister Audrey Dandridge, brother Joseph and Leonard Dandridge, aunts and uncles.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
Saint John the Baptist Church
